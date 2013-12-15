Sonny Bill Williams offered up as potential opponent for Mike Tyson comeback

An exciting prospect has emerged for fans of Sonny Bill Williams today, with the Daily Mail reporting that an offer has been made to 53-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson to take on the former All Blacks star in an exhibition boxing match in Australia.

Sonny Bill Williams Source: Photosport

The former heavyweight champion has been setting the internet alight with talks of a potential comeback to boxing, all for charity. He recently posted a teaser video of himself doing some pad work, still displaying the devastating speed and power he was once famous for.

After viewing "Iron Mike's" impressive training clip, Melbourne-based boxing promoter Brian Amatruda immediately sought out ways to get the controversial star to Australia, telling the Daily Mail he made an offer of $1 million to make a fight happen down under.

"The first thing I did was contact [celebrity agency] Max Markson and ask him to offer Tyson $1 million," he said.

Markson is known to have a good rapport with Tyson and was responsible for bringing the former boxing star to Australia in 2012. But Amatruda cites the difficulty in obtaining a visa for Tyson as a major obstacle in making the fight happen.

Mike Tyson. Source: Associated Press

"Max brought him to Australia in 2012. He gets on well with him and his wife, but the main thing is that he got him a visa to get into the country back then and that's the key."

Other potential opponents suggested by Amatruda include league star Paul Gallen and AFL player Barry Hall.