'Sometimes we push the limits a bit too far' – Sir Ben Ainslie offers another apology after Team New Zealand collision

British skipper Sir Ben Ainslie has offered yet another apology after his Land Rover BAR catamaran collided with Team New Zealand during practice racing in Bermuda yesterday.

The skipper of the British entry offered his thoughts on yesterday's dramatic incident.
Speaking to Land Rover's official Facebook page, Ainslie was sincere in speaking about the collision that saw both boats damaged and needing repairs.

"Sometimes we push the limits a bit too far," Ainslie said.

"We were trying to go for a final push on the line, and the gap just wasn't there.

"That's part of racing, it happens."

While Team New Zealand are expected to be sidelined for a while as they continue to make repairs to their AC50 boat, Sir Ben and his team managed to fix their boat overnight, having suffered bow damage.

They were back on the water today.

The collision with Ben Ainslie's team has hurt Team NZ in a big way, says former America's Cup skipper Chris Dickson.
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.
