'Something I've wanted to win for so long'- Zoe McBride makes history at rowing champs

Nelson-based rower Zoe McBride has become just the second woman to win both the premier lightweight and heavyweight sculls titles on the final day of the New Zealand Rowing Championships.

Size no obstacle as lightweight rower claims elite single sculls title in Twizel.
Following in the footsteps of Philippa Baker-Hogan in 1987-88, the 21-year-old young gun beat runner-up Olivia Loe by four seconds to claim victory.

The national open title in Twizel follows her two prior world titles in the lightweight single sculls.

"I knew it was within my ability to win it but whether I could perform was the question," McBride said.

"It's something I've wanted to win for so long."

The men's event also threw up a first-time winner, with Robbie Manson from Wairau Rowing Club winning by a boat length over John Storey.

Manson admitted he was feeling butterflies pre-race.

"My plan was to ease into the race a bit which I did, kept it steady for the first thousand and then drove it home," Manson said.

In the eights events, meanwhile, Southern Rowing Club took out the women's title and Waikato Rowing Club were triumphant in the men's.

