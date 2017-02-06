'Someone stole my game jersey' - Super Bowl hero Tom Brady loses his prized possession post-match

Source:Twitter/Dan Hanzus
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be going home with a record fifth Super Bowl winners ring, but he'll be missing a key piece of memorabilia after his game jersey was apparently taken from his team's locker room.
Team owner Robert Kraft told the champion quarterback simply "look online" to find his lost jersey as he congratulated the star on his heroics.
Brady steered his side to a miraculous 25-point comeback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 32-28 to win the Super Bowl in overtime.
