Some of NZ's most successful Olympic events removed for 2024 Paris Games

Some of New Zealand's most successful Olympic events have been dropped for the 2024 Paris Games.

Lisa Carrington in action in Rio. Source: Photosport

Following an International Olympic Committee plan to present innovative new events that could attract a new audience there will be changes to the canoe, rowing and sailing programmes.

The International Canoe Federation has decided to introduce extreme canoe slalom and will drop the K1 200 races from the canoe sprint programme.

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington is the two-time defending K1-200 Olympic champion.

Two sailing classes have also been scrapped and been replaced.

The men's and women's 470 sailing events, as well as the men's Finn class are gone for Paris 2024, while the mixed multihull or Nacra 17 is under review.

Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie were gold medallists in the women's 470 in 2012 and silver medalists in 2016.

Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox are contenders in the men's 470 next year.

Sir Russell Coutts won the Finn gold medal in 1984.

In Paris there will be a mixed 470 event and a mixed Kiteboard event.

Rowing is to introduce coastal rowing and will scrap the lightweight events.... Storm Uru and Peter Taylor won bronze in the lightweight doubles sculls in 2012.

The IOC is wanting to get gender equality, an increase in youth participation and mixed gender events, while reducing the overall athlete quota and number of events.

The IOC expects to have 48.8 percent female participation in Tokyo next year with a further improvement in Paris, while they expect to reduce the athlete quota by 500 to 10,500 in 2024.