 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'So proud of being New Zealanders' – Grant Dalton thrilled to bring America's Cup home

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Emirates Team New Zealand's Grant Dalton was buzzing at Auckland Airport today, describing the welcoming party of fans as "unbeliveable". 

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Honestly, it's just fantastic to be home. We're so proud of being New Zealanders."

It was revealed until Team New Zealand won the cup back, Dalton had never been within 50 metres of it. 

Dalton said there is an "overwhelming feeling of pride" to have won the trophy and to bring it home.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I didn't think I'd earned that right."

Dalton said he was, "immensily proud and immensely grateful to be part of such an amazing team". 

Members of the Orakei Marae officially welcomed the team home.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It's an overwhelming feeling of just pride."

He was happy it was forecast to not rain on their Auckland parade tomorrow. 

Follow live coverage on 1 NEWS NOW throughout Thursday afternoon, and on TVNZ1 with Wendy Petrie and Simon Dallow from 12.30pm-2.25pm

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.
Source: 1 NEWS

Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.
Source: 1 NEWS
Heather Burling was at Auckland Airport to welcome her son home and the rest of his team.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Americas Cup

Sailing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:21
1
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

2

Watch: Team New Zealand and the America's Cup arrive at Auckland Airport

01:44
3
Members of the Orakei Marae officially welcomed the team home.

Watch: Team New Zealand get stunning Maori welcome after touching down with Auld Mug

00:38
4
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Crowds ready to give a hero's welcome as Team New Zealand and the America's Cup arrive home

00:44
5
Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.

Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.


00:38
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

New Zealanders are ready to welcome the team and cup home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ