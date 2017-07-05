'So proud of being New Zealanders' – Grant Dalton thrilled to bring America's Cup home

Emirates Team New Zealand's Grant Dalton was buzzing at Auckland Airport today, describing the welcoming party of fans as "unbeliveable".

"Honestly, it's just fantastic to be home. We're so proud of being New Zealanders."

It was revealed until Team New Zealand won the cup back, Dalton had never been within 50 metres of it.

"I didn't think I'd earned that right."

Dalton said he was, "immensily proud and immensely grateful to be part of such an amazing team".

"It's an overwhelming feeling of just pride."

He was happy it was forecast to not rain on their Auckland parade tomorrow.