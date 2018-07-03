'So so lucky to be alive' - Terenzo Bozzone says he's 'okay' after getting hit by truck while cycling, but needs surgery

Terenzo Bozzone has thanked everyone for their messages of support after he was hit by a truck on Tuesday while cycling.

Terrenzo Bozzone cycling during the 2018 Ironman NZ. Source: Photosport

Bozzone took to social media this afternoon to let everyone know he was doing okay but would be having facial surgery.

"Thanks to everyone for their love and support, it's overwhelming to know I have so many people behind me," he wrote on Instagram.

"Just wanted to let everyone know I'm doing okay and taking one day at a time. Once my brain has had time to rest, I'll be having facial surgery to repair my broken cheek bone.

"I feel so so lucky to be alive and the accident is still under investigation. Please be safe out there."

Bozzone was cycling in Kumeu, Auckland on Tuesday when the accident occurred at approximately 2:20pm.

Police revealed on Wednesday they are talking to the person believed to be the driver of the truck which hit Bozzone.

The 33-year-old won his first Ironman New Zealand title in Taupo on March 3 after breaking the previous record time by over seven minutes with a time of seven hours, 59 minutes and 56 seconds.

The 33-year-old also won the 2008 Ironman 70.3 World Championship and owns the course record for California's Wildflower Triathlon, which he set two years earlier in 2006.