Snowsports royalty descend on Wanaka for Jossi Wells Invitational

It might officially be spring, but that hasn't stopped some of the world's best winter athletes from gathering in Wanaka to take part in the Jossi Wells Invitational.

An A-list cast of Winter Olympics and X-Games gold medallists have descended on Kiwi shores, competing in the invitational event with a twist.

With no judges on hand, the events winners are decided by the competitors themselves.

"You will not see any judges," organiser Jossi Wells told 1 NEWS.

"Actually, you will see judges but you'll see about 80 of them."

This year's event sees arguably the most decorated female snowboarder of all-time, American Jamie Anderson, competing against Kiwi foe Zoi Sadowski-Synott.

"I was pretty down to come to support the event," Anderson says. "I mean look at all the riders, that's Zoi here dropping in - hoo ya."

The event runs until Saturday - the big air and halfpipe events still to come, with the rail jam event taking place today.

The annual event is now in its fourth year, attracting some big names to NZ. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
