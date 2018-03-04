 

Smiling Eliza McCartney robbed of world indoor champs medal after Greek rival sneaks past with bar-rattling final attempt

Eliza McCartney has been denied a bronze medal at this morning's pole vault final at the IAAF Indoor World Championships.

The Kiwi pole-vaulter was in with a shot at third until Katerina Stefanidi survived her final jump - just.
The Kiwi pole-vaulter was in bronze medal position after clearing 4.75m on her first attempt, but couldn't manage the next height - 4.80m.

The 2016 Olympic Bronze medallist was passed by American Sandi Morris and Russian Anzhelika Sidorova soon after, but one rival still remained that could pip her - Greece's Ekaterini Stefanidi.

Stefanidi won gold in Rio but was down to her final attempt at 4.80m after failing her first two jumps.

The Greek vaulter managed it on her third attempt though, but not without leaving the bar wobbling after scimming it.

McCartney had previously cleared 4.50m on her second attempt, 4.60m at the first try, then 4.70m with her third and final jump before flying over the bar at 4.75m in her first try.

The result is still a positive one for the Kiwi though, having produced a personal best height at indoor competitions with her 4.75m effort - her outdoor personal best is 4.82m which she set last year.

Eliza McCartney robbed of world indoor champs medal after Greek rival sneaks past with bar-rattling final attempt

