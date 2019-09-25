Small Kiwi brand sponsors American runner who ran US Nationals while pregnant

US runner Alysia Montano made headlines around the world when she ran at the US Track and Field National Championships eight months pregnant.

Since then she's had a public and controversial battle with some of the world's largest sporting brands over maternity rights for female athletes.

However, she's finally found a new sponsor who won't punish her for having a baby and it happens to be a small Kiwi brand with big ideas.

Following her plight on the other side of the world were Nikki and Adam Clarke. creators of activewear brand Cadenshae, who specialise in workout gear for mums.

"There was a post on Instagram and it was about her maternity cover and how she wasn't covered during her maternity after having her baby and I sort of said if Nike won't sponsor you, we will," Ms Clarke told 1 NEWS.

This month, the duo and Montano, who's five months pregnant with baby number three, had a conversation that's turned into a four-year sponsorship deal.

"Yeah there were bigger brands that had more money to offer but the fact that the full person is who they recognise when we were negotiating this deal, truly that was the ace card for trumping all other deals," Montano says.

While Montano wants to compete again, if she doesn't, her new sponsors don't mind.