Small Canterbury club is first ski field in NZ to open after week of wild weather

Hanmer Springs Ski Area is the first club field in New Zealand to open their doors today following Canterbury’s extreme weather events this week.

This week’s storm cycle on Monday provided a good base of snow after rain washed away most of what fell at Amuri Ski Club over the weekend. Source: Supplied

By Digby Werthmuller

Run by Amuri Ski Club on Mt St Patrick, they were able to open today following a snow dump of 15cm on Monday.



Club President Sarah Sleight told 1 NEWS it’s the earliest they’ve opened before and the ski field has been running since 1957.

“It’s just amazing we’re open this early and the only ones doing it,” said Sleight.

The club is a low-cost, nonprofit organisation operating a rope tow as well as New Zealand’s longest single-seater Poma.

Club members and volunteers have been working hard over the last few months to get the machinery ready.

“We can’t be reliant on the snow.

“We have to be ready for when the snow does land so that we can just flick the switch and be open.”

Amuri’s ski seasons can range anywhere from two weeks to two months and, with good weather, can attract up to 60 skiers a weekend.

“We’re no different to the commercial fields when it comes to natural snow," said Sleight.

“When they get natural powder, we get the same.”

