Skipper Glenn Ashby chokes back emotion: 'It's such a relief to right the wrongs of the last campaign'

After the heartache of 2013 in San Francisco Team New Zealand’s skipper Glenn Ashby said he was relieved to finally get the monkey off his back, defeating Oracle 7-1 in the America's Cup final in Bermuda.

"It was absolutely brutal (2013) for the team, it was a hard pill to swallow," said Ashby.

"For myself and a lot of the other guys that are with the team this time round it is a great redemption. It's just a relief to right the wrongs of the last campaign."