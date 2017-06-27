Skipper Glenn Ashby chokes back emotion: 'It's such a relief to right the wrongs of the last campaign'

After the heartache of 2013 in San Francisco Team New Zealand’s skipper Glenn Ashby said he was relieved to finally get the monkey off his back, defeating Oracle 7-1 in the America's Cup final in Bermuda.
Amid champagne popping and tons of emotion, Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby cut right to heart of what this means.
Source: SKY
"It was absolutely brutal (2013) for the team, it was a hard pill to swallow," said Ashby.
"For myself and a lot of the other guys that are with the team this time round it is a great redemption. It's just a relief to right the wrongs of the last campaign."
Team New Zealand beat Oracle by 55 seconds this morning in race eight to claim the Auld Mug 7-1.
Richard and Heather Burling were on shore in Bermuda waiting to congratulate their son on his win.
Source: 1 NEWS
Fans who woke up early to watch the races had nothing but praise for the Kiwi sailing team.
Source: 1 NEWS
The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.
Source: Breakfast
Fans at the Royal Akarana Yacht Club couldn't contain their excitement at watching NZ win the cup this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS
Fans at the Viaduct in Auckland had tears in their eyes as the boys sailed home for the win.
Source: 1 NEWS