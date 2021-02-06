TODAY |

Skating mishap lands Kiwi skiing sensation in moon boot

Source:  1 NEWS

Barely a week on from landing a series of breathtaking tricks to claim X Games gold, Nico Porteous has now landed himself in hospital.

Nico Porteous is set to miss up to six weeks of action after breaking a bone in his foot.

The Wanaka teenager broke a small bone in his foot this week while skating in his down time at a Red Bull training camp in Aspen.

No stranger to a skateboard, Porteous said it was something he did everyday at home and used it as a "mental release" from skiing.

"Obviously skiing every day in winter, it's sometimes nice to take a step back and do another activity," Porteous said.

"I wanted to go for a skate and I was skating for a bout half an hour and I tried a trick which is generally pretty easy for me.

"I heard a bit of cracking and popping so I wasn't too sure.

"Pretty much the bone that runs down the side of your pinky [toe], I've broken the base of it right at the bottom."

It was a lucky escape for Porteous, who will likely only need four to six weeks to recover.

"It's a part of being young and I've definitely learnt my lesson that I shouldn't be skateboarding in the winter."

