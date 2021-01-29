TODAY |

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk proves he's still got it at 52 with impressive trick

Source:  1 NEWS

How about this for age-defying?

It’s the first time Hawk has made the trick in three years.

American skateboard legend Tony Hawk has proven he's still got some gnarly tricks up his sleeve at the age of 52.

Hawk was aiming to land a 720 — two airborne turns — for the first time in three years. And while it took him a few attempts, he soon pulled it off.

Hawk's admitted on social it was certainly harder than it looked.

“It’s much harder now all things considered: recently dislocated fingers hinder my grab, my spin is slower so I need to go higher for full rotation and... I’m really old,” Hawk said.

“I can’t say for certain that this is the last one I’ll ever do, but I can’t imagine doing many more.”

Hawk says he'll now give the skateboard he used away to help raise money for public skateparks.

