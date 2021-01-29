Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk proves he's still got it at 52 with impressive trick

How about this for age-defying?
American skateboard legend Tony Hawk has proven he's still got some gnarly tricks up his sleeve at the age of 52.
Hawk was aiming to land a 720 — two airborne turns — for the first time in three years. And while it took him a few attempts, he soon pulled it off.
Hawk's admitted on social it was certainly harder than it looked.
“It’s much harder now all things considered: recently dislocated fingers hinder my grab, my spin is slower so I need to go higher for full rotation and... I’m really old,” Hawk said.
“I can’t say for certain that this is the last one I’ll ever do, but I can’t imagine doing many more.”
Hawk says he'll now give the skateboard he used away to help raise money for public skateparks.