Sixteen-year-old Kiwi swimming sensation books spot at Tokyo Olympics

Source:  1 NEWS

Teenage swimming sensation Erika Fairweather's notched up another remarkable achievement today, qualifying for next year's Olympics.

Erika Fairweather, 16, booked herself a spot at the games after swimming the 400 metre freestyle well under qualifying time. Source: 1 NEWS

Competing in the Auckland championships late this afternoon, Fairweather comfortably booked her place at the Tokyo games.

The 16-year-old posted a time of 4 minutes, 7.43 seconds in the 400-metre freestyle - a time which is nearly five tenths of a second under the qualifying time.

"I cant even put it into words, I'm just so gobsmacked I guess," Fairweather said.

"Im not going to lie, it hurt a lot but I was really determined and I wanted to get the time so I'm just glad I was able to pull it off."

