Sixteen-year-old Kiwi swimming sensation books spot at Tokyo Olympics

Teenage swimming sensation Erika Fairweather's notched up another remarkable achievement today, qualifying for next year's Olympics.

Competing in the Auckland championships late this afternoon, Fairweather comfortably booked her place at the Tokyo games.

The 16-year-old posted a time of 4 minutes, 7.43 seconds in the 400-metre freestyle - a time which is nearly five tenths of a second under the qualifying time.

"I cant even put it into words, I'm just so gobsmacked I guess," Fairweather said.