Sir Stephen Tindall steps down from roles as chairman and director at Team NZ

Sir Stephen Tindall is retiring as chairman and director of the board of Emirates Team New Zealand after backing the team for more than 20 years.

Sir Stephen Tindall celebrates after Team NZ defends the America's Cup. Source: Supplied

Sir Stephen, best known as a businessman, philanthropist and investor who founded the Warehouse Group, confirmed he was stepping down this afternoon after eight years as chairman, saying he has mixed emotions about his decision.

“Emirates Team New Zealand is like a family. But for a long time, I have always anticipated retiring from my role once we successfully won the cup back in Bermuda and subsequently defended it again in New Zealand,” Sir Stephen said.

“I have enormous pride in the team and all of the people associated with it …. the innovation ethic I have learned through Emirates Team New Zealand will also help me in our endeavours to reduce the effects of climate change.”

Team New Zealand said Sir Stephen has been an “integral leader of the team” and will continue his involvement with the team as the Emirates Team New Zealand Sustainability Ambassador to continue driving environmental and sustainability initiatives and innovations.

“Words can’t really summarise the contribution that Sir Stephen has made to Emirates Team New Zealand over many years through his leadership, support and financial backing,” Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton said.

“There are literally hundreds of team members and no doubt supporters around the country that will be acknowledging Sir Stephen for what he has done for this team and this country.

“He has never wavered in his desire to see Emirates Team New Zealand succeed when times have been tough and has stuck with it through thick and thin. He is a true patriot and proud New Zealander and while we are sad to see him retire from the board, we know he will always be a part of Emirates Team New Zealand.

“Thank you, Sir Stephen.”

Sir Stephen’s departure comes as Team New Zealand finalises details around the next America’s Cup.

1 NEWS understands Team New Zealand are considering an offer from the Government and Auckland City to keep the defence in New Zealand waters worth around $100 million of which $30 million would go directly to the team.