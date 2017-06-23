Sir Russell Coutts talks up Team NZ, saying Burling's crew clearly 'have the better package' in America's Cup

Sir Russell Coutts has praised Team New Zealand's dominance and class in the America's Cup finals series against Oracle, saying the Kiwi syndicate "have the better package" in Bermuda.

Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling and his teammates lead Oracle 3-0 in the race to seven wins at the America's Cup.

The America's Cup boss Coutts told German magazine Yacht that New Zealand have become a force to be reckoned with.

"We have seen so many exciting races in the Challenger Playoffs, it is unfortunate that this is not the case in the finals," Coutts told Yacht.



"We all hoped for a good fight. We hope now that Oracle has made some good changes in the preparation. So far it's been rather one-sided."

Coutts was the genius mind that was behind Oracle's miraculous comeback win in San Francisco four years ago.

"The guys are working hard on it but it is different than four years ago," said Coutts.

"At that time (2013) I was convinced that Oracle had the better package. They only had to learn to use it optimally and to sail optimally. This time, the Kiwis clearly have the better package."