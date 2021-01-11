Sir Russell Coutts copyright claim sees no graphics on day two of Prada Cup coverage

Sir Ian Taylor says his company has been forced to pull their TV graphics service for today's action in the Prada Cup, after developments in an ongoing copyright stoush with Sir Russell Coutts.

Taylor's business, Animation Research Ltd, were engaged to provide the on-water graphics for the broadcast of this years America's Cup, however copyright infringement claims from Coutts means today's action will feature no graphics.

According to Taylor, the decision to temporarily withdraw their technology came after a deal between production companies Riedel and Circle0 paid a licence fee to Russell Coutts' SailGP for the use of the graphics.

The graphics in question are the grid lines laid over the water as the boats race in real-time, along with the course boundary lines.

Coutts’ technology LiveLine produced this part of the coverage for the last two America’s Cup campaigns, but organisers chose to use Sir Ian’s team to create it this year.

While Coutts’ company SailGP owns a patent on the technology, his graphics require on-water sensors.

Animation Research instead super-impose the grid lines on the water, using helicopters. No data from the boats is required.

“The graphics that were seen on the coverage yesterday are totally original works of ARL and we reject entirely the decisions taken by Riedel and CircleO to pay Sir Russell to give us the rights to use them,” Taylor said.

“We only found out about the deal when I was contacted by media yesterday asking me about a press release from SailGP that they had come to an agreement with Riedel and CircleO that they had withdrawn their claims because Riedel had paid Sail GP a License Fee and in return Riedel and CircleO would now partner with Russell on the SailGP sailing event Russell set up after Emirates Team New Zealand won the Cup off him in Bermuda.”

Taylor says that the Virtual Eye Live AR will return tomorrow.

“We realise how important this event is for New Zealand and sailing fans around the world so our plan is to limit this action to one day only and we will still be delivering our award winning Virtual Eye 3D graphics system that has been used in every America’s Cup since 1992.