TODAY |

Sir Mark Todd setting lofty goals as he begins his second sporting life

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

Sir Mark Todd has wasted no time getting stuck into a second sporting life after shocking the equestrian world by retiring just 12 months out from the Olympics.

As you would expect from a competitor who won back-to-back Olympic gold medals and an addition three bronze medals, Todd had some lofty goals as his new career as a full-time trainer begun.

“What would be ambition is to have a horse run in the Arc de Triomphe, that’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Todd told 1 NEWS from his home in England.

“I’ve always wanted to have a Melbourne Cup runner too so who knows.”

Todd currently had 10 horses in a stable and wanted to keep it manageable in size.

“We’ve got a bunch of two-year-olds and a couple of three-year-olds that we’re working with at the moment

“In fact, next Saturday I have my first runner in the UK, it’s all pretty exciting and starting to build, I’ve only got 10 horses at work at the moment but I hope to gradually build up the numbers.”

“I don’t want to train a large team but if we get up to 20 or 30 then that’ll be enough.”

Although the Kuwaiti-owned runner competing at Chelmsford this weekend didn’t have a Kiwi connection, Todd said half the horses in his stable were owned at least in part by Sir Peter Vella.

“Sir Peter Vella has been absolutely supportive as he always has been, he’s got shares in about five of the horses I’ve got here.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 63-year-old has called time on his career, which spanned over four decades. Source: Breakfast
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
3
The player had just been issued a red card for punching a member of the opposing team.
Police investigating after volunteer referee punched by player during Otago club rugby final
4
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts after the Maika Sivo try. Parramatta Eels v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 27th July 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Refs dropped after Warriors loss as NRL head of football admits to multiple errors
5
The Black Caps captain was happy to hear how his team’s sportsmanship had inspired young New Zealand sportspeople.
'You just got to get in there' - Williamson has advice for budding young reporter at Black Caps media conference
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:26
The 63-year-old has called time on his career, which spanned over four decades.

'A real privilege' - Two-time Olympic champ Sir Mark Todd retires from equestrian
Australian silver medallist Mack Horton stands away from the podium as China's Sun Yang receives the gold medal at the world swimming championships in South Korea.

'Disappointing, embarrassing' - Swimming Australia reacts to failed drug test, swimmer prepares fight to clear name

Hamilton teen takes out junior women's world title at BMX World Champs in Belgium

Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey climbs toward Val Thorens during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 59,5 kilometers (36,97 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Val Thorens, France, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Egan Bernal set to become Colombia's first Tour de France champion at just 22