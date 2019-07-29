Sir Mark Todd setting lofty goals as he begins his second sporting life

Sir Mark Todd has wasted no time getting stuck into a second sporting life after shocking the equestrian world by retiring just 12 months out from the Olympics.

As you would expect from a competitor who won back-to-back Olympic gold medals and an addition three bronze medals, Todd had some lofty goals as his new career as a full-time trainer begun.

“What would be ambition is to have a horse run in the Arc de Triomphe, that’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Todd told 1 NEWS from his home in England.

“I’ve always wanted to have a Melbourne Cup runner too so who knows.”

Todd currently had 10 horses in a stable and wanted to keep it manageable in size.

“We’ve got a bunch of two-year-olds and a couple of three-year-olds that we’re working with at the moment

“In fact, next Saturday I have my first runner in the UK, it’s all pretty exciting and starting to build, I’ve only got 10 horses at work at the moment but I hope to gradually build up the numbers.”

“I don’t want to train a large team but if we get up to 20 or 30 then that’ll be enough.”

Although the Kuwaiti-owned runner competing at Chelmsford this weekend didn’t have a Kiwi connection, Todd said half the horses in his stable were owned at least in part by Sir Peter Vella.