Sir John Kirwan says Keith Quinn's crying sportsmen insult a 'generational thing'

Sir John Kirwan says Keith Quinn’s much maligned tweet about sportsmen needing to “harden up” and not show their emotions is just a “generational thing”.

The tweet by the veteran commentator asked what’s happening to “bloke-ism” in the wake of emotional displays from the Pumas rugby team after their weekend victory, as well as tears from now seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and US Masters victor Dustin Johnson.

“Would the sight of All Blacks wearing pink boots have moved Pinetree Meads? I doubt it. Harden up - blokes of today!” the tweet read.

Quinn later corrected the statement, saying he was “just thinking of the differences from earlier times”.

Appearing on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night, former All Black turned mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan defended Quinn as a “good man” while calling his comments “wrong”.

“He’s just from that generation that thinks to be a man you shouldn’t show vulnerability, you shouldn’t cry and that’s just wrong.

“It’s a human need to cry, we shouldn’t suppress our emotions at all.”

Sir John says we need to change our whole philosophy around male emotions in New Zealand.

“I cry in dumb places like movies and stuff like that and I’m getting better, but an all-out cry is hard because of how I have been brought up.

“Younger parents now need to say to their children, especially males, if your young boy falls over you want him to be strong but if his emotions are in turmoil he should be allowed to cry.”

Sir John said people who think men shouldn’t cry are simply wrong.