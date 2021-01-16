Sir Ben Ainslie guides INEOS Team UK to comeback victory over Luna Rossa

INEOS Team UK have come from behind to keep their unbeaten run alive in the Prada Cup, snatching victory from Luna Rossa today in the first race of the day.

INEOS Team UK competes against New York Yacht Club American Magic in Round two, race 1 during the 2021 PRADA Cup Round Robins on Auckland Harbour on January 16, 2021 in Auckland. Source: Getty

Things began well for Luna Rossa, holding the advantage at the starting gate, forcing INEOS Team UK to trail for the first, downwind leg.

Luna Rossa were seven seconds quicker through the first gate and ten seconds faster through the second however it was the third leg where things shifted in Sir Ben Ainslie’s favour.

Much like their abandoned race earlier in the day, INEOS Team UK managed to pickup speed toward the halfway mark as the lead closed quickly.

Both boats ended the third leg neck and neck, exiting the third gate simultaneously.

Travelling on the upwind fourth leg, INEOS Team UK overtook Jimmy Spithill’s crew to snare the lead.

They wouldn’t relinquish the lead for the rest of the race, instead increasing their advantage over Luna Rossa as the race went on.

Ainslie’s crew went on to post an 18 second victory over the Italians.