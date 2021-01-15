Sir Ben Ainslie 'couldn't be happier' after Team UK impresses with two Prada Cup victories

They were the laughingstock of the fleet after the pre-Christmas regatta but now Sir Ben Ainslie and INEOS Team UK sit comfortably atop the Prada Cup standings after the first day of racing.

The Brits took care of the pre-regatta favourites American Magic with ease in race one today, but many were wondering if they were going to be a one trick pony.

That they were not.

They went on to give the sailing world a wake-up call when they won another start to finish race holding off a fast finishing Luna Rossa by 28 seconds, seeing team UK take two from two points.

“That’s another one for the guys back in the dock,” UK skipper Sir Ben Ainslie said after the race.

“We couldn’t be happier with how the boat went around the track today, they’ve done an awesome job.”

With high winds of 10-15 knots favouring the Brits today, they will be releived that they took full advantage of it.

Tomorrow might be a different story as early weather forecasts have the wind around 5-7 knots.

A straight forward victory in race one, saw Team UK pull away from Dean Barker and American Magic right from the start, seeing their lead extend at each gate, finally stopping the clock 80 seconds ahead of American Magic.

The second race was a little more of a dog fighting, with Luna Rossa only having themselves to blame for the 28 seconds defeat.

With both boats neck and neck heading to gate one, a touchdown from Luna Rossa saw the lead extend to 22 seconds which was to much for the Italians to muster.

Luna Rossa skipper Jimmy Spithall did go for it all on the last leg, heading down the side of the course where the wind was much lighter, But for Italian fans it did not help still falling by 28 seconds.

Saturday's Prada Cup schedule

Round Robin One

Race 3

3.15pm - Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team v New York Yacht Club American Magic

Round Robin Two

Race 1

4.15pm - INEOS TEAM UK v New York Yacht Club American Magic

Prada Cup standings

INEOS TEAM UK - 2 points

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team - 0