Simone Biles withdraws from second Olympic event over mental health concerns

Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title after the US gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental wellbeing.

Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals. Source: Associated Press

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles' place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranked American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.

