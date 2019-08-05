Simon Child returns to the Black Sticks for the first time since Rio Olympics

Simon Child returns to the Black Sticks side for the first time since the Rio Olympics as coach Darren Smith named an experienced side for the Olympic test event in Tokyo against India, Malaysia and Japan.

The 274-Test veteran is one of four players to have over 200 caps in the squad with Sam Lane the only player to have fewer than 50 caps.

"It's fantastic to have Simon with us, he is a world class player and we are excited to have him back,” Smith said of the 31-year-old, who has scored 150 goals for the Black Sticks.

“Over the past three years he has been recovering from his hip injury and then has returned to hockey well. In Japan we will ease him back in and want him to love being back in the black jersey.”

Former Kookaburra Glen Turner, who scored 96 goals in 136 times for Australia, has also joined the Black Stick’ coaching staff

The series in Tokyo is the Black Sticks’ final hit-out before they face Australia in the Oceania Cup in Rockhampton in September.

Black Sticks Men