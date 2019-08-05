TODAY |

Simon Child returns to the Black Sticks for the first time since Rio Olympics

Simon Child returns to the Black Sticks side for the first time since the Rio Olympics as coach Darren Smith named an experienced side for the Olympic test event in Tokyo against India, Malaysia and Japan.

The 274-Test veteran is one of four players to have over 200 caps in the squad with Sam Lane the only player to have fewer than 50 caps.

"It's fantastic to have Simon with us, he is a world class player and we are excited to have him back,” Smith said of the 31-year-old, who has scored 150 goals for the Black Sticks.  

“Over the past three years he has been recovering from his hip injury and then has returned to hockey well. In Japan we will ease him back in and want him to love being back in the black jersey.”

Former Kookaburra Glen Turner, who scored 96 goals in 136 times for Australia, has also joined the Black Stick’ coaching staff

The series in Tokyo is the Black Sticks’ final hit-out before they face Australia in the Oceania Cup in Rockhampton in September.

Black Sticks Men

Richard Joyce Goalkeeper North Harbour 72
George Enersen Goalkeeper Canterbury 55
Shea McAleese Defender Central 291
Cory Bennett Defender North Harbour 89
Dane Lett Defender Capital 56
Blair Tarrant Defender Southern 198
Arun Panchia Defender Auckland 273
Kane Russell Defender Auckland 143
Nic Woods Midfielder Midlands 109
Nick Ross Midfielder Southern 110
Marcus Child Midfielder Auckland 154
Hugo Inglis Midfielder / Striker Southern 224
Simon Child Midfielder / Striker Auckland 274
Hayden Phillips Midfielder / Striker Central 82
Jacob Smith Midfielder / Striker Capital 67
Stephen Jenness Striker Capital 232
Sam Lane Striker Canterbury 45
George Muir Striker North Harbour 125

New Zealand's Simon Child during the anthem. Olympic hockey, Blacksticks Men v Germany, Rio Olympics Games 2016, Rio de Janeiro. Monday 14 August, 2016. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
Simon Child. Source: Photosport
