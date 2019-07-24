Silver Ferns dominate Halberg Awards nominationas as finalists revealed

The Silver Ferns look set to dominate this year's Halbergs after the finalists for this year's awards were revealed today.

Source: 1 NEWS

After completing a fairytale turnaround under coach Noeline Taurua with their 52-51 victory over Australia to win the Netball World Cup last year, the Silver Ferns are represented in every category they could possibly enter - team of the year, sportswoman of the year and coach of the year.

Representing them in the sportswoman of the year category is captain Laura Langman who is facing off with last year's winner canoe sprinter Lisa Carrington, motocross world champion Courtney Duncan and Snowboarding World Championships gold medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

The Silver Ferns will be vying for team of the year against the Black Ferns Sevens, the Black Caps as well as two rowing entries in the women's eight and women's double.

Taurua will be competing for coach of the year with Gary Hay [rowing], Gordon Walker [canoe racing] and Roly Crichton [para swimming].

Perhaps her toughest competition will be mixed martial arts trainer Eugene Bareman though whose City Kickboxing gym stamped their mark on the scene with two of their fighters becoming UFC world champions.

One of those champions is a finalist for Sportsman of the year with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya up against Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, back-to-back Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin and shot put world champion Tom Walsh.

Elsewhere, Valerie Adams' sister Lisa has been recognised for her brilliant introduction to international competition being named a finalist for para athlete/team of the year alongside six-time winner Sophie Pascoe, para cycling's Emma Foy and Hannah van Kampen and multi-sport star Cameron Leslie.

Of note, after their third-place finish at the Rugby World Cup, the All Blacks [and men's rugby altogether] won't be represented in any categories.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner in Auckland on Februrary 13th.

Halberg Awards finalists:

Team of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Black Ferns Sevens (rugby)

Black Caps (cricket)

Silver Ferns (netball)

Women's Eight (rowing)

Women's Double - Olivia Loe and Brooke Donoghue - (rowing)

Para athlete/team of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Cameron Leslie (Para swimming, wheelchair rugby)

Emma Foy and Hannah van Kampen (Para cycling)

Lisa Adams (Para athletics)

Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming)

New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Courtney Duncan (motorcycling)

Lisa Carrington (canoe racing)

Laura Langman (netball)

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snowboarding)

Sportsman of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Israel Adesanya (mixed martial arts)

Kane Williamson (cricket)

Scott McLaughlin (motorsport)

Tom Walsh (athletics)

Coach of the Year

Eugene Bareman (mixed martial arts)

Gary Hay (rowing)

Gordon Walker (canoe racing)

Noeline Taurua (netball)

Roly Crichton (Para swimming)

Emerging Talent