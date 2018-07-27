 

Shot, stabbed and a father at 13 - boxer Dillian Whyte on turning his life around

1 NEWS
British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte has fought for everything in his life, with the outspoken fighter saying he was heading down a dark path until boxing saved his life.

Whyte will be facing off with Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker this Sunday NZ time at London's O2 Arena, with winner moving one step closer to a title shot.

The 30-year-old told 1 NEWS that moving from Jamaica to England was a tough transition.

"You know I was born in Jamaica, suffered a lot and been through a lot of hardships. Came here (England) suffered a lot of hardships, made a lot of wrong choices," said Whyte.

"Suffered a lot here, one thing led to another - I finally decided to fight in combat sports, started training and it just turned my life around."

The two fighters came face to face ahead of Sunday's heavyweight clash in London. Source: 1 NEWS

Whyte said he had to grow up quick after having a child as a teenager.

"I was a dad at 13-years-old so I have been looking after kids and I had to rush my mental state, growing up a lot faster.

"When you become a dad it changes everything, where most kids were running around I'm working two jobs and doing other things to get money to feed my children," he said.

"I'm trying to win these fights so my kids have a good life and make sure they don't have to struggle the way I struggled.

"It (boxing) saved my life you know, a lot of kids like me – a lot of kids that grew up with me are either dead or in prison for a long time."

Whyte admitted that he knew if continued going down the wrong path he could end up locked behind bars.

The Duco and Matchroom bosses renewed their unique relationship this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

"I was meant to be one of them kids and that was what was written for me in the books, but thank God I found something that I like doing and descent at it and I have gotten better and better.

"It's definitely saved my life, it has taken me off the street, given me direction and shown me I can actually rise up and inspire people from similar backgrounds and other backgrounds."

Whyte said he wasn't trying to get under his rival's skin when calling him (Parker) a "coward."

"There hasen't been any smack talking, I just say what I believe is fact. I believe he didn't take enough risks in the biggest fight of his career to get the win.

"That's just facts, that is not smack talking."

The British heavyweight said he fights to give his children a better life than he had growing up. Source: 1 NEWS

Parker and Whyte share similar professional records with the Kiwi winning 24 fights with only one loss, with Whyte winning 23 professional bouts with one loss to WBO, IBF and WBA champion Joshua in 2015.

'We need to get them one back' - Australia target World Cup revenge over Black Sticks

AAP
The Hockeyroos will be out for revenge when they face off against New Zealand in a decisive World Cup encounter in London.

Skipper Emily Smith says the team will be looking to "get one back" on Sunday morning after a heartbreaking home loss to the Black Sticks at the Commonwealth Games gold medal match in April.

"They obviously got the better of us ... that was disappointing and a bit of heartbreak to swallow," Smith said.

"We need to get them one back."

It's not only pride that's on the line, a win against New Zealand could propel Australia, ranked fifth in the world, into the quarter-finals.

The Hockeyroos are sitting in the top spot in their World Cup pool ahead of world No.4 New Zealand and Japan.

However if they lose or draw on Sunday or if Japan defeats Belgium by a wide margin, Australia could end up in the play-off round.

The Hockeyroos defeated their trans-Tasman rivals at the tri-series tournament in Queenstown in May.

But New Zealand will be looking to make a statement on the heels of a recent 2-1 loss to Japan.

"We always knew it was going to be a hard fought game," Smith said.

"They lost their game so they'll be wanting to come out and show the rest of the world why they're here. We want to do the same."

Australia missed an opportunity to place their foot firmly in the quarter-finals when held 0-0 by Belgium on Tuesday.

The Hockeyroos play the Black Sticks in London on Sunday.

New Zealand beat Australia 4-1 in a toughly fought match on the Gold Coast. Source: TVNZ | Commonwealth Games
Judge orders Samoa sevens star to stay in US until trial after alleged fight

Associated Press
A player for Samoa's national rugby team has been ordered released from a San Francisco jail but he cannot leave the country pending trial on charges that he attacked players from Wales.

The San Francisco Examiner reports San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ordered Gordon Langkilde's release from jail on Thursday.

The rugby player pleaded not guilty to battery and assault charges through his attorney Joshua Bentley, who told the judge the team's manager would stay with him at all times.

The sheriff's department will hold Langkilde's passport.

Authorities say Langkilde assaulted several players on Sunday in a tunnel leading to the locker rooms after losing a match to the Wales team during the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament.

He was not listed online as a San Francisco jail inmate today.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Gordon Langkilde of Samoa is tackled by Owen Jenkins of Wales during the HSBC London Sevens at Twickenham Stadium on May 21, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for World Rugby)
Gordon Langkilde. Source: Getty
