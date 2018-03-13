 

Shot putter Walsh wins Timaru super event

Shot putter Tom Walsh has produced a record throw to win the Timaru Super Shot event in his home town.

Walsh said he crossed the first goal off his list at the Indoor World Championships but there's another waiting for him on the Gold Coast.

The world outdoor and indoor champion hit 22.06 metres with his second attempt today to extend his own New Zealand residents mark.

Walsh, whose personal best is 22.31m, prevailed in a six-strong field that included Commonwealth champion O'Dayne Richards of Jamaica and two-time world indoor champion Ryan Whiting of the United States.

The event was the first in a three-meet series, which continues on Friday with The Big Shot in Christchurch.

