Shot putter Tom Walsh notches third straight win on road to Tokyo

New Zealand shot putter Tom Walsh has won his third straight international competition in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Walsh has clinched victory at this morning's Diamond League meeting in Florence with a best throw of 21.47 metres.

The Rio bronze medallist saved his best for the top three final throw to beat Serbia's Armin Sinancevic and Italian Leonardo Fabbri.

Sinancevic and Fabbri had both thrown further in the five qualifying rounds.

It is Walsh's second Diamond League victory this season, either side of his win at the Music City Track Carnival in Nashville, where he threw a season's best 22 metres.

Despite strong form, Walsh is not celebrating too much.