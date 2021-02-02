Shortened Aussie Rules format a hit in Canterbury

It's one of the fastest growing sports in Canterbury at the moment but it's not Aussie Rules as we know it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rather, a non-contact, shortened version of the Australian oval ball game is what is attracting hundreds of people of all genders, ages and abilities.

AFL Nines, which is played with short, sharp 12-minute halves and half the number of on-field players, has been a hit in the region, tournament organiser Paddy Smith said.

“Last year at the start of 2020 there was an AFL day competition held,” Smith said.

“Despite Covid, the interest grew and grew and I decided, ‘Look, lets bite the bullet and we'll do a six-week competition and see what happens.'”

Soon after, eight teams registered – most of them were mixed and featured players aged anywhere from 10 to 65.

“I thought at 65, I wouldn’t like it but I love it,” Terry Anderson said.

“I look forward to each week. Good to blow my cobwebs out, I think. I even train for it, believe it or not."

While the competition is largely social, there's no shortage of competition, with Andrew Howison, the captain of New Zealand’s AFL team, heavily involved.

However, the Falcons skipper said it’s up to those involved how seriously they take each game.

“You don’t have to play with any inhibitions — just go out there and don’t worry about tackles,” he said.

“It’s just about the skill side of things and that generates learning and development of the game.”

Howison’s vision, like Smith's, is to grow the competitive game in Christchurch, though.

“I've been playing 10, 11 years and had nothing like this,” Howison said.

“It’s awesome to have this here. Everyone can have a crack – women, men, kids, all involved.

“It’s exciting for the game."