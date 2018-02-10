Shirtless Tongan flag bearer braves sub-zero temperatures at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Tonga's Pita Taufatofua doesn't need a shirt for these Winter Olympics, even in frigid conditions at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

Taufatofua turned heads at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio with his shirtless, oiled-up look as the flag bearer for his country.

He's back again and this time it was even more impressive as he waved the flag and didn't seem fazed by temperatures that had fallen into the 20s.

"I won't freeze. I am from Tonga. We sailed across the Pacific. This is nothing," Taufatofua said.