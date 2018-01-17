 

'She's been working up to this' - Rio hero backs Canterbury shooter for Commonwealth Games success

Having travelled to Rio de Jainero for the 2016 Olympic Games, Kiwi shooting rookie Chloe Tipple will have another chance to shine on the world stage, being selected for New Zealand's Commonwealth Games squad.

Chloe Tipple is one of New Zealand's 11-strong side for the Gold Coast games.
Tipple, 26, is just one of eleven Kiwi shooters off to the Gold Coast games, hoping to repay the faith of the selectors with a golden performance.

"It's an honour. It's so great. To finally be selected is super exciting," she told 1 NEWS.

"Any time you get to wear the fern and represent the country is a huge honour."

Tipple won't be the only shooter with Olympic experience on her way to the Gold Coast, with Rio silver medallist Natalie Rooney the star name in the New Zealand side - this time aiming to go one better.

"I always strive to do the best I can and I want to be on top of that podium," Rooney said.

Rooney also complimentary of Tipple, backing the rookie for success at this year's games.

"I think she'll do really well, she's been working up to this."

"I think this year is gonna be her year."

