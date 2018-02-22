 

'She’s just such a lovely lovely person' - Winter Olympic medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's school principal

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's principal at Mt Aspiring College told 1 NEWS it’s unbelievable that the 16-year-old claimed bronze in the big air at the Winter Olympics.

Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.
It's NZ's first Winter Olympics medal since 1992.

“There was a huge number of students in our gymnasium watching the livestream, and we were all on the edge of our seats and so excited when we realised she’d won the bronze medal," Wayne Bosley told 1 NEWS.

“She’s just such a lovely lovely person, I mean that sincerely. She’s always been a great student and had instinct from a very early age.

Mt Aspiring College principal Wayne Bosley said he and his students were immensely proud of Sadowski-Synnott's efforts in PyeongChang.
“We were all hoping she had it in her… to be 16 and to get a medal at these games is unbelievable,” Mr Bosley said. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tweeted: “You’ve done us so proud.”

