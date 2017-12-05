'She is ready to compete' - Eliza McCartney begins Commonwealth Games bid

Olympic bronze medal-winning pole vaulter Eliza McCartney will kickstart her Commonwealth Games bid at the Potts Classic meeting in Hastings today.

The competition will form part of McCartney's build-up towards the Gold Coast Games in April.

Athletics New Zealand's high performance director Scott Goodman said the outing will be McCartney's first competition since the London world championships last August.

With that in mind, he said, there are no expectations McCartney will reach any great heights.

"Eliza has been through a carefully managed rehabilitation programme after achilles tendon problems in 2017 and along with coach Jeremy McColl, has decided that she is ready to compete," Goodman said.

McColl, Athletics NZ's high performance pole vault coach, has been training his squad in the Hawke's Bay for the past week, and the Potts Classic competition will conclude the camp, as well as doubling as the official Commonwealth Games selection trial.

Games trials for the men's and women's 100m, women's 400m and 800m, along with the men's 5000m will provide final opportunities for athletes to impress the selectors.

Field event trials will be the men's and women's shot put, men's long jump and women's hammer, along with the men's and women's pole vault.

World shot put champion Tom Walsh will be in action, along with more than 30 other New Zealand representatives in what will be the highest quality fields assembled in the Bay for a number of years.