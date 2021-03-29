'She has no idea it was David Tua' - Kiwi boxing great stops to help change car tyre

Kiwi boxing great David Tua has come to the aid of a woman in need after changing her tyre for her while talking to her young son – all without being recognised.

David Tua helps change a car tyre. Source: Nicole Whippy / Twitter

Kiwi actress Nicole Whippy tweeted about the encounter this morning with the former heavyweight as a “feel good Monday” moment.

“My gf gets a flat tyre while out with her young son and she doesn’t know how to fix it,” Whippy wrote.

“A couple in a car pull over to help her. The man not only changes it but takes the time to teach her 6 year old son what to do.

“She is so touched by this man’s kindness she starts crying.”

Whippy shared a photo taken from the moment of the man and son changing the tyre before delivering the kicker it reveals.

“She had no idea [he] was David Tua.”

The picture has drawn plenty of praise for Tua, who was labelled the “people’s champ” in the comments and recognised as a “saint” alongside his wife for all their work in the community.

Tua is regarded as one of New Zealand’s greatest boxers in history, renowned for his power in the ring while amassing a 52-5-2 professional record which culminated in a title shot against Lennox Lewis.

Tua won 43 of those bouts by knockout.