'She copied me' - Black Ferns Sevens star has funny dig at Portia Woodman for copycat final try

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and according to Black Ferns star Michaela Blyde, her teammate Portia Woodman took a leaf out of her play book in the Rugby World Cup Sevens final against France in San Francisco.

The New Zealand women's team defeated France 29-0, with Blyde scoring a hat-trick in yesterday's final.

"She copied me, that's what she did," said Blyde.

The 22-year-old scored the first try of the match, running 30 metres before being tackled, she released the ball on the ground and regathered it and powered over to score down the left flank.

Woodman scored a similar try down the right side moments later.

"When it comes to striking you know every time I catch that ball my number one job is to break the line and go for a try," Blyde said.

"When I got tackled like a metre away from the try-line I wasn't happy with myself so when I saw the opportunity to pick the ball up and go again I went for it," she said.

"Portia and I have very similar jobs when it comes to being on the field, obviously she does the scrums and lineouts and I am on the other side of the field.

"So we are lucky to have a wide range of speed when comes to our players and teammates on the field. But when it comes to that try Portia copied me, so I am going to claim that first and she can have the second one let's clarify that."