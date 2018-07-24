 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Other Sport


'She copied me' - Black Ferns Sevens star has funny dig at Portia Woodman for copycat final try

share

Source:

1 NEWS

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and according to Black Ferns star Michaela Blyde, her teammate Portia Woodman took a leaf out of her play book in the Rugby World Cup Sevens final against France in San Francisco.

Michaela Blyde claimed her teammate took a leaf out of her play book after they scored similar tries in the RWC Sevens final against France in San Francisco.
Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand women's team defeated France 29-0, with Blyde scoring a hat-trick in yesterday's final.

"She copied me, that's what she did," said Blyde.

The 22-year-old scored the first try of the match, running 30 metres before being tackled, she released the ball on the ground and regathered it and powered over to score down the left flank.

Woodman scored a similar try down the right side moments later.

"When it comes to striking you know every time I catch that ball my number one job is to break the line and go for a try," Blyde said. 

Blyde finished as the tournament's top try-scorer, bagging a treble in the 29-0 final win.
Source: TVNZ Duke

"When I got tackled like a metre away from the try-line I wasn't happy with myself so when I saw the opportunity to pick the ball up and go again I went for it," she said.

"Portia and I have very similar jobs when it comes to being on the field, obviously she does the scrums and lineouts and I am on the other side of the field.

Woodman used all her skills and knowledge of the game to get over the line.
Source: TVNZ Duke

"So we are lucky to have a wide range of speed when comes to our players and teammates on the field. But when it comes to that try Portia copied me, so I am going to claim that first and she can have the second one let's clarify that."

The Black Ferns arrived in Auckland this morning and will have six weeks off before reconvening for a tournament in Colorado in October.

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

01:21
2
Portia Woodman believes the culture within the team has helped evolve their winning streak on the rugby pitch.

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home

01:02
3
Michaela Blyde claimed her teammate took a leaf out of her play book after they scored similar tries in the RWC Sevens final against France in San Francisco.

'She copied me' - Black Ferns Sevens star has funny dig at Portia Woodman for copycat final try

01:38
4
The NZ women touched down in Auckland this morning after securing back-to-back titles on Sunday in San Francisco.

Victorious Black Ferns Sevens star Portia Woodman ready for 'whānau time' after World Cup success

00:48
5
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

04:30
The Drug Foundation’s Ross Bell spoke to Breakfast about the results today.

Ninety per cent of New Zealanders support decriminalisation of medical cannabis, says Drug Foundation

A majority of Kiwis want growing cannabis for personal use decriminalised.


00:48
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

New Zealand's men's and women's sides defended their Rugby World Cup Sevens titles with victory in San Francisco.

00:30
Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."