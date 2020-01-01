TODAY |

Shambolic scenes undermine start to New Year Racing in Ellerslie

Source:  1 NEWS

Shambolic scenes took place to start the New Year races at Ellerslie in Auckland today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The race was started despite one runner still waiting to be loaded into the gate. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The Auckland Cup field was dispatched with one runner still waiting to be loaded in the starting gates. A false start was eventually declared with three horses late scratched.

Ironically, one of the defectors, stablemate 'Platinum Invador' took out the re-run.

Injury plagued eight-year-old "Julius" justified his return from retirement, winning the big sprint "the railway", prompting emotional scenes from jockey Jason Wadell.

