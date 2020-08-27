Seven Sharp meets Li Chunli - NZ’s most successful table tennis player

Li Chunli is New Zealand’s most successful table tennis player, winning national champs, a Commonwealth Gold and coaching hundreds of up-and-comers at her local club.

Her remarkable journey has captured the imagination of documentary-makers, with Li’s story featuring in Loading Docs’ latest series of short documentaries released on TVNZ OnDemand this week.

Table for One tells Li’s story as she continues her quest for Olympic gold, despite the pandemic postponing Tokyo 2020 to next year.

Good technique, a strong body and fighting spirit are key to becoming a great table tennis player, she told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp.

Director Jenny Gao said she thought of making the documentary about Li last year.

“My cousin actually trains with her, and my uncle brought it up casually one day.”

She said Li was already well-known in the table tennis community, but the upcoming Olympics meant the timing was right to tell Li’s story.