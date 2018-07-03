 

'Sending so much love' - Triathlon community flood Kiwi champion Terenzo Bozzone with messages of support after serious cycling accident

Messages of support and well wishes have flooded in for New Zealand triathlete Terenzo Bozzone who is seriously injured in hospital after a collision with a truck while cycling today.

New Zealand's Terenzo Bozzone wins, Ironman New Zealand, Taupo, New Zealand. Saturday, 03 Mrach, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand's Terenzo Bozzone wins the 2018 Ironman New Zealand.

Source: Photosport

Bozzone was cycling in Kumeu, Auckland this afternoon when the accident happened at approximately 2:20pm.

Just before 9pm tonight Auckland City Hospital confirmed to 1 NEWS Bozzone is in a stable condition.

His involvement in the incident was confirmed on his social media accounts, leading to messages of support from the triathlon community and abroad.

Triathlon NZ added their own support on Bozzone's Instagram post, saying "Our thoughts and those of the whole triathlon community are with Terenzo and his family".

Last year's Ironman New Zealand champion Braden Currie also sent his well wishes. "Thoughts with you and the Family bro," he wrote on Instagram.

Australian triathlete Belinda Granger wrote: "Sending so much love and wishes your way. Xx"

Bozzone won his first Ironman New Zealand title in Taupo on March 3 after breaking the previous record time by over seven minutes with a time of seven hours, 59 minutes and 56 seconds.

Bozzone had competed in the gruelling endurance race four times prior to this year's win.

The 33-year-old also won the 2008 Ironman 70.3 World Championship and owns the course record for California's Wildflower Triathlon, which he set two years earlier in 2006.

He also won the 2002 and 2003 Junior Men's Elite Triathlon World Championship before competing in the ITU circuit.

Bozzone and his wife have two children.

