Self Assured surges to NZ Trotting Cup win

One of the favourites, Self Assured, has won the New Zealand Trotting Cup.

In an one-two-three for the All Stars stable, Spankem has finished second with Ashley Locaz in third.

Veteran driver/trainer Mark Purdon, who runs the All Stars stable alongside Natalie Rasmussen, steered Self Assured to victory.

The other leading contender, Copy That, started slowly and surged into the top three during the closing stages but faded down the home straight to finish eighth.

Purdon told Trackside he got a nice run from start to finish.

"I came off Ashley Locaz's back early and would have been happy to stay in front.

"When I saw Spankem I knew he'd get me to the [passing] lane, and still be hard to beat too, but I always think [Self Assured] is better coming off a helmet and it all worked out great."

It was Purdon's sixth Cup victory as a driver.

It was also the fifth consecutive NZ Cup win for the All Stars stable, putting another feather in the cap for Purdon and Rasmussen as trainers.

Purdon's first won the race as a driver back in the early 90s but he said it still meant a lot.

"It certainly does. It's the race of the year and the one that makes you nervous preparing," he told Trackside.