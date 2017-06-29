'See you on the other side' - Kiwi skier to go under the knife after training accident

Kiwi freestyle skier Jossi Wells is in a race against time to take part in February's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang after undergoing a knee reconstruction yesterday.

Jossi Wells Source: Photosport

Wells, a Winter X-Games gold medallist, tore a patella tendon in a training-ground accident, just four months after injuring his other patella in Norway.

He also broke his neck in 2014.

The 27-year-old's rupture will take at least six months to heal, placing his participation in next year's Winter Olympics in jeopardy.

The Wanaka native was nevertheless optimistic, and was even brave enough to post a video of the injury-causing fall on his Instagram yesterday.

His anguished scream was audible.