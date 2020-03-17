TODAY |

Secondary schools looking to hold scaled-down version of Maadi Cup in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

The cancellation of the Maadi Cup has led to talks of a scaled down event in its absence.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The makeshift event would consist of only the top six under-18 boys and girls eights. Source: 1 NEWS

For many rowers who were due to compete at this year's regatta, the cancellation will mean they miss out on what was supposed to be the pinnacle of their sporting lives. 

Given that the event often serves as the final time student rowers take to the water, talks among various schools have begun to hold a tournament which includes just the top six under-18 boys and girls eights.

But Nic Hill, the headmaster of reigning Maadi Cup champions Christchurch Boys High School, doesn't support the idea and believes the wellbeing of the wider community is more important. 

"It's about our leadership for the rest of the community, doing what’s right for the rest of the community and looking after each other," he said. "There are more important things than school sport."

All secondary school sport has been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and decisions will be made next month as to when sporting events will return.

Other Sport
Rowing
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:14
Basketball NZ on brink of collapse due to coronavirus' impact on NBA, betting
2
Benji Marshall turns back the clock, scores try while leading Tigers to win over Dragons
3
NBA star reveals anger at teammate suspected of infecting him when coronavirus joke backfired
4
'We've got a hit list' - Warriors boss ready to take drastic measures to keep season alive
5
Australian hooker shown red card on Crusaders debut for throwing elbow
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Filming of Avatar sequels suspended amid concerns over coronavirus pandemic
02:14

Basketball NZ on brink of collapse due to coronavirus' impact on NBA, betting

World's largest snapper surfcasting competition going ahead in Northland despite coronavirus pandemic

'We've got a hit list' - Warriors boss ready to take drastic measures to keep season alive