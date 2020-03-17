Secondary schools looking to hold scaled-down version of Maadi Cup in midst of coronavirus pandemic

The cancellation of the Maadi Cup has led to talks of a scaled down event in its absence.

For many rowers who were due to compete at this year's regatta, the cancellation will mean they miss out on what was supposed to be the pinnacle of their sporting lives.

Given that the event often serves as the final time student rowers take to the water, talks among various schools have begun to hold a tournament which includes just the top six under-18 boys and girls eights.

But Nic Hill, the headmaster of reigning Maadi Cup champions Christchurch Boys High School, doesn't support the idea and believes the wellbeing of the wider community is more important.

"It's about our leadership for the rest of the community, doing what’s right for the rest of the community and looking after each other," he said. "There are more important things than school sport."