Second-half blitz sees Black Sticks Women overturn halftime Belgium deficit in World Cup opener

The Black Sticks Women have fought back to claim a come-from-behind win to open their campaign at the Hockey World Cup in London, defeating Belgium 4-2.

Despite Kelsey Smith's first-half strike, Belgium took a 2-1 lead into the break, however the Black Sticks responded in style.

With less than two minutes gone in the second spell, Shiloh Gloyn levelled the scores, only for striker Olivia Merry to grab another goal seconds later to give New Zealand the lead.

Merry sealed the deal for the Black Sticks late on, firing home a penalty stroke to double New Zealand's lead.

Speaking afterwards, Merry credited her side for their turnaround win.

"The nerves were getting a bit frayed because we were the last match of the first round but we have got that out of our system now," she said.

"Belgium definitely put us under pressure but we followed our plan and now we will get ready for the game against Japan."