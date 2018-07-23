 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Other Sport


Second-half blitz sees Black Sticks Women overturn halftime Belgium deficit in World Cup opener

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Black Sticks Women have fought back to claim a come-from-behind win to open their campaign at the Hockey World Cup in London, defeating Belgium 4-2.

After being 2-1 down at halftime, NZ fought back for a 4-2 win over Belgium.
Source: SKY

Despite Kelsey Smith's first-half strike, Belgium took a 2-1 lead into the break, however the Black Sticks responded in style.

With less than two minutes gone in the second spell, Shiloh Gloyn levelled the scores, only for striker Olivia Merry to grab another goal seconds later to give New Zealand the lead.

Merry sealed the deal for the Black Sticks late on, firing home a penalty stroke to double New Zealand's lead.

Speaking afterwards, Merry credited her side for their turnaround win.

"The nerves were getting a bit frayed because we were the last match of the first round but we have got that out of our system now," she said.

"Belgium definitely put us under pressure but we followed our plan and now we will get ready for the game against Japan."

The win sees the Black Sticks top their pool on goal difference, ahead of their next clash against Japan tomorrow night.

Related

Hockey

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The former NRL flier showed he still has the goods at the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Watch: Fiji superstar Semi Radradra bumps off All Blacks Sevens' defence for exquisite solo try

00:32
2
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens World Cup final against England inches closer

00:36
3
German Davydov came up with this piece of skill, setting up Sergei Ianiushkin for a try in his side's 13/14 place match.

Watch: Move over Sonny Bill, Russian sevens player bamboozles Samoa defence with magical offload

00:32
4
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

All Blacks Sevens scrape past Fiji to book spot in Rugby World Cup Sevens final

00:11
5
Gianni Moscon will play no further part in this year's race after attacking Elie Gesbert.

Watch: The disgraceful punch that saw Team Sky rider booted out of Tour de France

06:47
Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis – born to surrogate Aleisha Hart.

'There’s a stigma attached to it we want abolished' – Kiwi same-sex couple detail three-year surrogacy battle

Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis, born to a surrogate, but they say the long legal battle was unjust.


03:43
Salvation Army National Practice manager Jono Bell spoke to TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

Shocking new Salvation Army survey finds nearly half of New Zealanders have gone without heating, 37 per cent have skipped a meal as winter costs bite

"The results are really surprising at how widespread people are struggling this winter," said Jono Bell.


03:23
The National leader claimed NZ beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

Simon Bridges says 'we should expect more' of Kiwis on a benefit, who aren’t sanctioned enough by government

The National leader claims beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

00:32
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens World Cup final against England inches closer

Keep up to date with our live updates of the final day of the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
The Government's waste levy charge could be increased, and a plastic bag ban is being considered.

Conservation Minister signals ban on single-use plastic bags

Eugenie Sage says there will be a consultation document coming out in the near future.