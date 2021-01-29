TODAY |

Second day of Prada Cup semi-final action at-risk with light winds forecast

Today’s semi-final action in the Prada Cup between American Magic and Luna Rossa is at risk of not going ahead due to light winds on the Waitematā Harbour.

After strong 21-knot winds yesterday challenged the two challengers on Course C, regatta organisers have had to move today’s racing to Course A as they deal with the polar opposite.

Winds must be above 6.5 knots to start racing and Course A is forecast to offer winds in the range of seven to 10 knots.

The move was made in the hopes of finding some wind compression between the northern area of Rangitoto and the mainland, while also giving organisers the ability to rotate the course if the wind is patchy.

If the action does go ahead, races can be reduced to four legs to ensure they finish within the 45-minute time limit. Yesterday’s races were eight legs.

For fans hoping to watch today’s action will get a good view of the action from spots on the North Shore including Milford, Castor Bay, Campbells Bay, Mairangi Bay, Browns Bay and Torbay.

If either American Magic win a race this afternoon or today’s action can’t get underway, racing is scheduled for tomorrow and Tuesday with Monday designated as an off day. Wednesday and Thursday are also listed as reserve days.

Luna Rossa currently leads the best-of-seven semi-final over American Magic 2-0 after a dominant display yesterday, meaning two wins today could wrap up the series and see them progress to face INEOS Team UK in the Prada Cup final.

It was a rough return for the American challengers having managed to get their boat back in the water after a dramatic capsize two weeks ago left a large hole in the hull.

