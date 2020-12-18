Second day of America's Cup World Series could be one team short

The system was designed by Team New Zealand and controls the foil arms on the AC75S.



Ineos skipper Sir Ben Ainslie said the issue "is certainly not our fault, this is supplied equipment."



"You can't go through the amount of time and energy that goes into those campaigns and you lose two races," he said.



"It's not very nice in this event but it will be a lot worse if it happens to someone in the challenger series or the Cup."



Team Ineos UK and Team New Zealand are scheduled to face each other on the water in two races today.



Coverage of the series will be shown at 2pm on TVNZ 1.