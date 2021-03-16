Second America's Cup race abandoned due to weather, leaving red-hot Team NZ stranded on match point

Fans and Team New Zealand will have to wait until at least tomorrow for a the Kiwi sailors to potentially retain the America's Cup with the second race today abandoned due to shifting wind conditions in Auckland.

After Team NZ won the first race this afternoon to move to match point in the first-to-seven series, race organisers held on as long as they could to allow race 10 to go ahead.

That included a 10 minute delay as Course C was shifted on the Waitematā Harbour to suit the gusts but in the end it wasn't enough for organisers to allow the race to go ahead, meaning the Kiwis will return to their shed with a 6-3 lead.

Racing is scheduled for tomorrow with great conditions forecast.