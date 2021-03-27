Seasoned veterans rub shoulders with new faces in gruelling New Zealand Ironman competition

There was plenty of action in Taupō today as hundreds of athletes took to the start line for the gruelling New Zealand Ironman.

Seasoned veterans rubbed shoulders with new faces, all jousting for the title throughout the day.

It was local boy Kyle Smith who laid down an early marker, leading the men out of the 4km swim, Auckland's Rebecca Clarke doing the same for the women.

But, such is the almighty distance of the race, no competitor can ever be ruled out of a come-from-behind victory.

Former champions Braden Currie and Mike Phillips were hot on the feet of Smith, and with everything coming down to the run, it was Wanaka's Currie who floored it, extending his lead by almost ten minutes, and crossing the line to reclaim the long-coveted title.

But while it was the old heads that prevailed in the men's race, it was the rookies that came out on top in the women's.

Tauranga's Hannah Wells was on a mission, chasing down a five minute deficit to snatch the lead from Clarke - a lead she refused to relinquish.

"It's amazing," Wells said.