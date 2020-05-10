Sean Marks striving to instill All Blacks-style ethos at Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets NBA general manager Sean Marks believes that the introduction of an All Blacks-style culture at his New York organisation is responsible for the sense of community that has binded the franchise together during the coronavirus lockdown.

With the coronavirus pandemic sending NBA franchises into a financial tailspin, the Nets have made the decision to continue to pay all of their hourly workers through the lockdown, a decision Marks appreciates.

“There is a lot of people that are struggling through this and it affects every person at a different level, and for them to do that and to never even question it, you know I can’t really put it into words what that means for a lot of those families but it is quite remarkable,” Marks said.

Marks believes that a sense of selflessness is what accompanies Kiwi culture and according to Marks, the Nets community is aware of his affinity for the All Blacks' team first ethos.

“They all know how strongly and devoted I am to the All Blacks-type culture. I know we are never going to be a culture quite like the All Blacks but I do it there to be special here, for them to remember their time as a Brooklyn Net.”