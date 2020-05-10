TODAY |

Sean Marks striving to instill All Blacks-style ethos at Brooklyn Nets

Source:  Sunday

Brooklyn Nets NBA general manager Sean Marks believes that the introduction of an All Blacks-style culture at his New York organisation is responsible for the sense of community that has binded the franchise together during the coronavirus lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former NBA star turned General Manager of the Nets, says his time spent with the All Blacks has helped him introduce a theme of selflessness at the New York franchise. Source: Sunday

With the coronavirus pandemic sending NBA franchises into a financial tailspin, the Nets have made the decision to continue to pay all of their hourly workers through the lockdown, a decision Marks appreciates.

“There is a lot of people that are struggling through this and it affects every person at a different level, and for them to do that and to never even question it, you know I can’t really put it into words what that means for a lot of those families but it is quite remarkable,” Marks said. 

Marks believes that a sense of selflessness is what accompanies Kiwi culture and according to Marks, the Nets community is aware of his affinity for the All Blacks' team first ethos.

“They all know how strongly and devoted I am to the All Blacks-type culture. I know we are never going to be a culture quite like the All Blacks but I do it there to be special here, for them to remember their time as a Brooklyn Net.”

“Being a Kiwi, part of that is bringing in that selflessness and the culture, what I have at least witnessed from my time around the All Blacks.”

Other Sport
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
Brazilian boy, 11, nails stunning 1080 to break record held by legend Tony Hawk
2
Sean Marks striving to instill All Blacks-style ethos at Brooklyn Nets
3
Graphic eye injury ends fight in UFC 249 prelim bout
4
UFC fighter hears commentator's criticism during fight, uses it to win
5
Behind the scenes of Joseph Parker's lip sync videos
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:56

Kiwi tourism operators claim Australian counterparts are better off
02:32

A Mother's Day like no other as mums celebrate occasion under lockdown
01:30

Local photographer captures images of all 400 of Stewart Island's residents amid Covid-19 lockdown

Covid-19 pandemic brings outbreaks of bullying, ostracism in Japan