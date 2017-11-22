Scott Curry and Tim Mikkelson named as co-captains for NZ Sevens

An experienced New Zealand sevens squad has been named for the opening round of the Sevens World Series in Dubai.

NZ Sevens captain Scott Curry. Source: Photosport

The first tournament of the series, on December 1-2, will be co-captained by Scott Curry and Tim Mikkelson, who lead an experienced 14-man squad to the United Arab Emirates.

Coach Clark Laidlaw says doubling up the leadership provides cover in case of injury and will help the group, on and off the field.

It is a busy campaign for the squad, who all have previous Sevens World Series experience, from now to July, with the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens on their plate.

"We wanted to pick as many players that have been with us throughout the pre-season as possible," Laidlaw said.

"They have the best understanding of what we are trying to do and deserve this first opportunity."

Tim Mikkelson in action for the New Zealand Sevens team Source: Photosport

In Dubai, the All Blacks Sevens have pool matches against Samoa, Argentina and the USA.

The second round of the series is in Cape Town on December 9-10. The New Zealand leg will be in Hamilton on February 3-4.