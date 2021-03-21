School rowers amped for Maadi Cup return after 2020 cancellation

Thousands of the country's top high school rowers have descended on Cambridge to compete in the annual Maadi Cup, just weeks after Covid-19 fears cast a shadow of doubt over the event.

Cancelled in 2020, this year's event is set to be the biggest yet with rowers amped to get back out on the water.

More than 2,500 rowers are competing from 122 schools, many challenging each other with fierce haka today.

Olympic rower Michael Brake was watching on, telling 1 NEWS this event meant everything for young rowers around New Zealand.

"When you're in that school enviroment this is the big event and for the guys and girls who've been there a couple of years, it's their big event and everything they train for, for a whole year."