TODAY |

School rowers amped for Maadi Cup return after 2020 cancellation

Source:  1 NEWS

Thousands of the country's top high school rowers have descended on Cambridge to compete in the annual Maadi Cup, just weeks after Covid-19 fears cast a shadow of doubt over the event.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There was a buzz among the crowd today, everyone thrilled to be competing after Covid-19 fears nearly scuppered the event for the second year running. Source: 1 NEWS

Cancelled in 2020, this year's event is set to be the biggest yet with rowers amped to get back out on the water.

More than 2,500 rowers are competing from 122 schools, many challenging each other with fierce haka today.

Olympic rower Michael Brake was watching on, telling 1 NEWS this event meant everything for young rowers around New Zealand.

"When you're in that school enviroment this is the big event and for the guys and girls who've been there a couple of years, it's their big event and everything they train for, for a whole year."

Heats begin on Lake Karapiro tomorrow, with racing continuing all week before wrapping up on Saturday.

Other Sport
Rowing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
'Greatest achievement' - Richie McCaw teased by wife with video of him playing bagpipes at Wiggles show
2
Goalkeeper scores dramatic injury time equaliser with clinical finish
3
Crusaders make Blues pay for ill-discipline to stay undefeated
4
NZ Olympic Committee disappointed overseas fans barred from Tokyo Games
5
Thousands of rowers descend on Cambridge for roaring return of Maadi Cup
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Virtual sailor may've been ace in the hole of Team NZ's successful America's Cup defence

Swiss billionaire hints at America's Cup return by infamous rival Alinghi after Team NZ's triumph
09:38

'Heck of a competitor' — Team NZ's Blair Tuke fondly recalls 'awesome fights' with Jimmy Spithill
01:43

Team NZ hero Peter Burling inspiring a new generation of sailors