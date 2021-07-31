TODAY |

Schmidt soars into trampoline final, third in Tokyo qualifying

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi gymnast Dylan Schmidt has qualified third for this evening's final in the men's trampoline after two clean routines in qualifying today.

The Kiwi gymnast had two clean routines in qualifying to claim one of the eight spots. Source: TVNZ

Schmidt scored 52.415 in his first routine and followed it up with a score of 59.705, leaving just Belarusian duo Ivan Litvinovich and Uladzislau Hancharou ahead of him.

The Kiwi was all smiles looking at his scores but the same couldn't be said for others.

China's Lei Gao entered the second round of qualifying fifth but stunned many after he crashed in his second routine, leaving him 14th and well outside the top eight advancing to the final.

Dylan Schmidt at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

The worst crash of qualifying belonged to USA's Aliaksei Shostak though, whose leg went through the padding and springs on the side of trampoline midway through his set after his coach failed to get to him with a safety pad in time.

Remarkably, Shostak walked away from the incident seemingly unhurt but was clearly disappointed his campaign was over.

Schmidt won't have long to wait for his shot at an Olympic medal, with the final taking place just before 6pm NZT.

